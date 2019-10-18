 

Pound drops as Johnson faces battle to pass Brexit bill

2019-10-18 08:09
UK PM Boris Johnson. (file)

UK PM Boris Johnson. (file) (Getty)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Sterling fell on Friday as investors fret over Boris Johnson's chances of pushing his Brexit deal through parliament, while Asian markets were mostly down after data showed China's economy expanded at its slowest pace in nearly three decades.

The pound rallied almost to $1.30 on Thursday following news that negotiators had hammered out an agreement that would avoid Britain's leaving the EU without a divorce deal, a move many warn would be economically catastrophic.

WATCH | What next after UK, EU agree Brexit deal?

However, the joy was soon tempered by the realisation that the British prime minister faces an uphill task in getting it past lawmakers, with opposition MPs and even some in his own Conservative party saying they were against it.

Most importantly, Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which props up Johnson's government, said it was "unable to support these proposals".

Forex traders sold sterling, pushing it back down below $1.29, and it extended losses in Asia.

Deal

READ | UK's Johnson urged to embrace no-deal Brexit

Focus is now on a crucial vote on the deal pencilled in for Saturday.

"Much will depend on the PM's ability to get some if not all DUP and (Scottish National Party) MPs onside, in addition to also getting the backing from the 21 ex-Conservative MPs he expelled from the party last month," said National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril.

"Rejection of the deal might well see more political brinkmanship around a 'no-deal' Brexit, but the most likely scenario would be yet another extension of the 31 October Brexit date."

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, said whichever way the vote goes, "Traders should prepare themselves for some severe volatility on Monday morning, with multiple big-figure moves a strong possibility."

Asian equity markets were mostly lower after China said its economy expanded 6% in the third quarter, marking the slowest pace in 27 years, as leaders struggle to address weak domestic demand and the long-running US trade war.

Read more on:    uk  |  brexit
NEXT ON NEWS24X

White House acknowledges Ukraine deal | Turkey pauses Syria war: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-10-18 06:37

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Inside the Bishops sex scandal
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:22 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 09:20 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player wins R381k jackpot 2019-10-17 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 