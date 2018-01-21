'Pray for me': Kabul hotel guest's plea during bloody siege

Kabul - As gunmen went on a night-time rampage
through Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel on Saturday, Aziz Tayeb posted a
desperate plea on Facebook: "Pray for me. I may die."
The telecom executive hid behind a pillar as six
heavily-armed attackers stormed the luxury hotel and began spraying terrified
guests and staff with bullets.
At least 18 people were killed, including 14
foreigners - "several" of whom were Ukrainian - in the 12-hour ordeal
as the attackers engaged in a fierce
gunfight with Afghan security forces.
"I saw people who were enjoying themselves a
second ago screaming and fleeing like crazy, and some of them falling down, hit
by bullets," Tayeb told AFP on Sunday, hours after his traumatic
experience ended.
One colleague, who had been stuck on the fifth
floor of the six-storey building throughout the attack, told Tayeb that some
areas of the hotel resembled a butcher's shop with blood everywhere.
The attackers were eventually killed.
Tayeb, a regional director for Afghan Telecom in
the western city of Herat, was staying at the hilltop hotel - not part of the
global InterContinental chain - with dozens of industry colleagues from around
the country ahead of an annual conference due to begin on Sunday.
Hostages
The gunmen shot at people who had been enjoying
dinner in one of the hotel restaurants before breaking into guest rooms and
taking dozens of hostages including foreigners, witnesses said.
Tayeb and a few friends managed to escape to the
hotel's outdoor pool area where they hid, listening to the horrifying attack
metres away.
"I could repeatedly hear blasts one after
another, hand grenades, they used many grenades," he said, his voice heavy
with exhaustion.
"We contacted security officials who arrived
an hour later and as we were being escorted out I saw five or six bodies
outside the hotel.
"The second, third and fifth floors were on
fire - the fifth floor was engulfed in flames."
Once he was a safe distance from the hotel, Tayeb
called his colleagues still trapped inside the burning building.
"Some were crying that they would die of smoke
inhalation," he said.
Dramatic television footage from Afghanistan's Tolo
News showed people trapped on balconies at the top of the building climbing
down bedsheets to escape, with at least one losing his grip and falling.
Security staff fled
A witness told AFP that the hotel's security team
fled "without a fight", leaving guests to their fate.
"They didn't attack. They didn't do anything
to them. They had no experience," said the 24-year-old man, a hotel
employee who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity.
He ran from the hotel with some of them, he said.
"I was asking them, where should I go?"
An interior ministry spokesman has confirmed to AFP
that the hotel's security had been taken over by a private company just three
weeks earlier. No hotel official was immediately able to comment.
As he waited for news of his colleagues, Tayeb
updated his Facebook status to thank his friends for their prayers.
"Staying alive in this country is a mere
coincidence," he wrote, before making another plea.
"More than a 100 of my colleagues and friends
are caught between life and death. Please pray for them."
It was too late for one of them: the interior
ministry confirmed at least one person involved in the conference was among the
dead.