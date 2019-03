'Oh Lord we ask you to protect New Zealand' - NZ parliament opens with a prayer

Tahir Nawaz recites a prayer at the start of a special sitting of the New Zealand Parliament on Tuesday, just days after 50 people lost their lives in a terror attack at two Christchurch mosques.

Cyclone Idai wreaks havoc across Southeast Africa



A devastating cyclone has slammed South Eastern Africa claiming lives in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi. Red Cross confirmed to Euronews that they expect the death toll to categorically rise in Mozambique while access issues have posed challenge.

Dutch police arrest suspect after three die in Utrecht shooting

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting on a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht, which left three dead on Monday March 18. Officers earlier identified Turkish-born Gokman Tanis, 37, in connection with the incident.

House Speaker rules out third vote on same Brexit deal

The UK Parliament discusses if Article 50 can be delayed - after the House Speaker said the government cannot legitimately resubmit to the house the same proposition.

Kenyan snake farm owner battles to secure more anti-venom

Kenya boasts some of the world's deadliest snakes, key among them green and black mambas and spitting cobras. As in other poor, rural areas of Africa, Latin America and Asia, venomous snakes pose a public health risk.

Nicole Kidman hangs up on radio interviewer as she's asked about wigs

Nicole Kidman just cut a radio interview short when she was asked about wigs again.