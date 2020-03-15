 

Press freedom group stores censored articles in Minecraft library

2020-03-15 13:01

A virtual library housing censored articles from around the world has been created within the hugely popular video game Minecraft by press freedom group Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Minecraft, with its signature pixelated graphics, enables players to build entire universes from Lego-like digital blocks, either alone or with others online.

READ | Hatred of journalists turning to violence, watchdog warns

RSF said it had put work by banned, exiled or killed journalists in five countries - Egypt, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Vietnam - on an open server, making it available for players to view despite local censorship laws.

"In these countries, where websites, blogs and free press in general are strictly limited, Minecraft is still accessible by everyone," the group said in a press release.

"These articles are now available again within Minecraft, hidden from government surveillance technology inside a computer game. The books can be read by everyone on the server, but their content cannot be changed," it said.

In May last year, Minecraft said 176 million copies of the game have been sold since its launch a decade ago.

The project, announced on Thursday to mark the World Day Against Cyber Censorship, is called the "Uncensored Library" and takes the form of a large neoclassical-style building in the game.

RSF said the library was growing, with more texts being added both in English and their original language.

Already available in the game are articles by slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and from Egyptian online newspaper Mada Masr, which has been blocked in the North African country since 2017.

Read more on:    rsf
NEXT ON NEWS24X

A newborn baby in London has become the youngest person in the world to test positive for coronavirus

2020-03-14 21:18

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | SAA plane carrying Wuhan evacuees arrives in Polokwane
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:11 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:11 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-03-14 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 