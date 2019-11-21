Prince Andrew under pressure amid sex allegations | Hong Kong university a ghost town: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Prince Andrew to step back from public duties

Prince Andrew will step back from public duties after his interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein sparked a major backlash.

Hong Kong protests: hotspot campus a ghost town as police cordon persists

A police security cordon still surrounds Hong Kong Polytechnic university, five days since it was occupied by anti-government protesters. Although many have since surrendered, a few diehards remain holed up inside campus buildings.

Pope Francis meets Thai Prime Minister in Bangkok

Pope Francis meets Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha. The pontiff arrived in the country on Wednesday, the first leg of an Asian visit which will also take in Japan.

Official: Ukraine asked about aid on July 25

A Defense Department official is testifying that the Ukrainian embassy was asking questions about US military assistance as far back as July 25, the day President Donald Trump asked Ukraine’s president to investigate Democrats.

ACLU asks judge to block funding for border wall

The American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday asked a federal judge in Oakland to block President Donald Trump from constructing a border wall with money obtained through his national emergency declaration.

