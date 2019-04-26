 

Prince William expresses sorrow for NZ terror attack | Measles outbreak forces university closures: WATCH the top World news videos for your Friday

2019-04-26 05:43

Prince William's sorrow for Christchurch attack mosque families

The Duke of Cambridge expresses sorrow to families on visit to Christchurch attack mosque. Kensington Palace shared a video on Twitter of the duke speaking to women and Imam Gamal Fouda. The duke was later seen shaking hands as he left the mosque.

Quarantines at 2 schools amid measles outbreak

Hundreds of students and staff at two Los Angeles universities have been placed under quarantine because they may have been exposed to measles and either have not been vaccinated or cannot verify that they are immune, officials said on Thursday.

Florida ex-cop gets 25 years for killing black motorist

A former Florida police officer was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday for fatally shooting a black motorist who was awaiting a tow truck in October 2015.

Trump praises press at White House children's event

Speaking to children and their parents at "Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day", US President Donald Trump uncharacteristically praised the media and the White House press corps.

Canadian privacy watchdogs plan to take Facebook to court over privacy lapses

Canada's privacy czar is taking Facebook to court after finding the social-media giant's lax practices allowed personal information to be used for political purposes.

