 

Private jet crashes in Mexico, 14 feared dead

2019-05-06 22:14
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The wreckage of a private jet that was flying from Las Vegas to Monterrey, in northern Mexico, was found on Monday, an official said, after the plane disappeared with 14 people believed to be on board.

Air-traffic controllers said they lost contact with the Bombardier Challenger 601 jet on Sunday evening, after it abruptly lost altitude over the state of Coahuila, in northern Mexico.

Authorities flying over the area on Monday spotted wreckage whose characteristics matched that of the missing jet.

"Everything indicates it is the plane" that went missing, said Miguel Villarreal, head of the Monclova International Airport in Coahuila.

"The flight plan reported there were 11 passengers on board, plus the crew. We are waiting for (emergency workers) to reach the site to confirm the plane's registration number," he told local TV station Multimedios.

According to Mexican media reports, authorities believe there were three crew members on the flight, and that the charter jet was flying a group of passengers back from Saturday night's middleweight title fight in Las Vegas, in which Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez defeated Daniel Jacobs of the United States.

Images of the wreckage on Mexican TV showed the plane's wings and tail on the ground, surrounded by the charred and shattered remains of the rest of the fuselage.

Read more on:    us  |  mexico  |  plane crashes  |  air travel
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Brazil police shoot dead eight in Rio favela: official

2019-05-06 21:46

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Almost R500k win in tonight's Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-05-06 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 