Progress in fighting China virus | Trump Mideast peace plan: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Melbourne scientists have grown the coronavirus - ramping-up efforts to produce a vaccine

Scientists from the Doherty Institute in Melbourne have successfully grown the Wuhan coronavirus from a patient sample, which will provide expert international laboratories with crucial information to help combat the virus.

Trump, Netanyahu unveil peace plan; Palestinians balk

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed creating a Palestinian state as part of a Middle East peace solution, drawing Palestinian condemnation for imposing strict conditions and for agreeing to let Israel maintain control of long-contested West Bank.

Schumer calls on GOP senators to rise to occasion

US President Donald Trump's legal team argued against the relevance of testimony from Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday while the Senate braced for debate on whether to summon witnesses into the impeachment trial.

Chief Medical Officer says there are now 6 000 reported cases of the virus

Chief medical officer Professor Brendan Murphy speaks to the media in Canberra at a briefing with the Prime Minister Scott Morrison about the latest information regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

Minnesota family bears burden of pricey US health insurance system

Based on their joyful and calm demeanour, you would never know the Maccoux family faces hundreds of thousands of dollars of medical debt.