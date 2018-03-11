Putin ordered plane shot down during Olympics threat

Moscow - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the shooting down
of a Turkish passenger jet after a bomb threat was made just before the
2014 Sochi Winter Olympics opening ceremony.
Putin opened up about the order in a new
documentary titled Putin. In it, the president said he received a phone call
from security officers as the ceremony was about to start.
Pilots of a Turkish Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800
flying from Kharkiv in Ukraine to the Turkish city of Istanbul
reported that a passenger on the plane had a bomb and was demanding to land in
Sochi, the officers told Putin.
During discussions with security officers about how
to handle the situation, Putin asked what the standard procedure in cases such
as this would be.
The Russian president was told the emergency plan
called for the plane to be shot down.
"I told them, 'Act according to the
plan,'" Putin said in the documentary, Reuters news agency reported.
False alarm
Minutes after he made the decision, Putin got
another call saying the claim was false and the passenger who had made the bomb
threat was intoxicated.
The aircraft, which
continued to its destination in Turkey, carried 110 passengers on board.
During
the opening ceremony in Sochi, 40 000 people gathered in the city to watch the
opening of the Winter Olympics.
Dmitry
Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, on Sunday confirmed the comments in the film.
The
incident happened several weeks after unrest in Ukraine - from where the plane
originated - led to the ousting of the country's pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovich.
Shortly
after the 2014 Winter Olympics, Russia annexed
the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, an
event that would eventually lead to the ongoing conflict in Donbas, a
pro-Russian Ukrainian region where separatists are fighting the Ukrainian army
to gain independence from Kiev.
Putin's
remarks come a week before presidential elections take place in Russia, with
the long-serving leader poised to win another term.
It
also comes several months before Russia's next big sporting event, the 2018 World Cup, which will be held in
several cities across the vast country. Russia is on a high alert for that
event.