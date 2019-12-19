 

Putin says 'nobody knows' causes of global climate change

2019-12-19 19:44
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said "nobody knows" what causes climate change, seeming to cast doubt over whether global warming is of manmade origin and stating it could be blamed on cosmological processes.

"Nobody knows the origins of global climate change," Putin told reporters at the start of his marathon end-of-year news conference.

"We know that in the history of our Earth there have been periods of warming and cooling and it could depend on processes in the universe," he added.

"A small angle in the axis in the rotation of the Earth or its orbit around the Sun could push the planet into serious climate changes," he argued.

But Putin acknowledged that climate change was a major issue, saying we "must undertake maximum efforts to ensure that the climate does not change dramatically."

Speaking as Moscow is seeing unseasonably warm weather for December, Putin said that the rate of warming for Russia was 2.5% higher than elsewhere on the planet.

"For our country, this process is very serious," he said. "We will undertake efforts to minimise the consequences for our country," Putin said.

He insisted Russia's emissions were far lower than those of major Western countries and that it stood by its obligations under the Paris climate accord.

He said climate change was a particular risk for Russian regions where buildings are built into permafrost and there "could be very big consequences if it melts".

A weather station in the north of Moscow recorded a temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the warmest seen in December in over a century.

Read more on:    vladimir putin  |  us  |  russia  |  climate change
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ukraine says Trump impeachment 'internal US issue'

2019-12-19 18:37

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Overberg fire ripped through 14 000 hectares
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:19 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 08:19 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Three lucky Daily Lotto players strike it rich 2019-12-18 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 