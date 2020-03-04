Putin says other countries are circulating fake information about Coronavirus in Russia

False rumours about the extent of the coronavirus in Russia are being directed from abroad, President Vladimir Putin claimed on Wednesday at a government meeting.

Officials in the country reiterated on Wednesday that there are only six confirmed cases, and that any claims of larger numbers of affected people were "fake".

He told ministers the country's FSB security service had reported to him that false information was being planted to create panic, while in reality the situation is not critical.

"As for these provocative fake stories, the FSB reports they're mainly organised from abroad... The aim of such fake stories is clear: to spread panic among the public."

Putin said Russia had to fight this by releasing "timely, comprehensive and trustworthy information."



"So far, thank God, nothing critical is happening in our country but people have to know about the real situation."

'Fake posts'

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova also lambasted recent "fake posts" on social media about the new coronavirus, which had claimed that there are "quite large numbers of sick people in Russia and that the official authorities are hiding this information."

Golikova said: "I want to tell you once again that this doesn't correspond to reality."

The official total of confirmed cases in Russia is six so far, she reiterated.

Moscow's charges come after US State Department officials told AFP in February that thousands of Russia-linked social media accounts were being used to fuel alarm over the virus.

Philip Reeker, the US acting Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia, said in February that "Russian malign actors" were "spreading disinformation about coronavirus" and posing a threat to public safety.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova responded by condemning his comments as a "deliberately false story."