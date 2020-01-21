 

Putin submits reform plans to Russian parliament

2020-01-21 05:36
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (GCIS).

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday submitted a package of constitutional amendments to parliament less than a week after announcing a surprise plan to reform the political system.

The bill on the amendments, available on the website of the lower house State Duma, proposed changes including the transfer of some power away from the presidency.

The reforms include giving parliament the power to name the prime minister and limiting the president to only two terms in total, instead of two successive terms.

Putin announced the changes in his state of the nation address last Wednesday, prompting the government to quickly resign.

There has been speculation that the reforms are aimed at allowing Putin to hold on to power when his fourth Kremlin term expires in 2024.

A group of experts and popular figures has been formed to study the proposals and Putin has promised a public vote on the amendments.

In his state of the nation address on Wednesday, Putin laid out constitutional changes that would reduce the power of the president and boost the authority of parliament, with lawmakers choosing the prime minister and cabinet.

Experts said his plans to limit the post's powers is a clear sign that Putin is preparing to leave the presidency and take on a new role.

