Moscow -Vladimir Putin is projected to win the Russian presidential election with 73.9 percent of the vote, securing a fourth Kremlin term, according to an exit poll by state-owned pollster VTsIOM.

The exit poll from 1200 polling stations around Russia gave second place to Communist candidate Pavel Grudinin with 11.2 percent. VTsIOM said in a statement that over 37 percent of those polled refused to say who they voted for.