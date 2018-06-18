 

Python selfie puts Indian forest ranger in tight spot

2018-06-18 21:19
Forest range officer Sanjay Dutta holds a 40kg python at Sahebbari village in Jalpaiguri district, some 35km from Siliguri. (AFP)

Forest range officer Sanjay Dutta holds a 40kg python at Sahebbari village in Jalpaiguri district, some 35km from Siliguri. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An India forestry ranger found himself in a bind after a python briefly strangled him while he posed for pictures with the giant snake.

Wildlife officer Sanjay Dutta was called in on Sunday by frantic villagers in West Bengal after they saw the 40kg python swallowing a goat alive.

Instead of placing it safely inside a bag, the ranger wrapped it around his neck and posed for pictures with stunned villagers.

But panic spread as the huge snake wound itself around Dutta's neck, forcing him to struggle to free himself from its vice-like grip.

He escaped unscathed, but a little red-faced.

'It could have been fatal'

The Indian rock python is a non-venomous species, but it can quickly kill its prey by constricting blood flow and can grow up to 10m long.

West Bengal's forest department has launched an official inquiry into the ranger's conduct and flouting of safety protocols.

But Dutta said he only wanted to save the reptile from the villagers who were readying to club it to death with sticks.

"My first instinct was to rescue the snake. I carried it on my shoulders and held its mouth firmly," Dutta told AFP.

"I was not scared for even a moment (when the python tightened its grip) because had I panicked, it could have been fatal."

Dutta said he did not have a bag to carry the snake, which he transported to a safe location in his car and released into the wild.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    india

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump vows: 'US will not be a migrant camp, not on my watch'

2018-06-18 19:25

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Eyewitness describes explosion and chaos during cash-in-transit heist
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:28 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 17:04 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 16 2018-06-16 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 