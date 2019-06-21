 

Race for UK PM | Hong Kong demos reignite: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-06-21 07:08

Johnson and Hunt fight for British PM job

Former British foreign secretary Boris Johnson and current foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt are the final two in the race to replace Prime Minister Theresa May.

Hundreds converge on Hong Kong parliament in anti-govt demo

Hundreds of protesters pour into Hong Kong's main government complex to demand the resignation of its pro-Beijing leader over a controversial extradition proposal that has sparked the city's biggest political crisis in decades.

Prosecutors: Teen killed after fake internet offer

Authorities say Alaska teens hoping to cash in on a $9m online offer brutally killed a woman on a popular trail outside Anchorage, shooting her in the back of the head and dumping her body in a river.

Trudeau pushes back against Quebec's religious-symbol law

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented for the first time on Quebec's new law prohibiting public servants from wearing religious symbols. He said it isn't a government's responsibility to legislate what people wear.

World Yoga Day: Yoga with animals

On World Yoga Day, take a look at how people can combine their passion for yoga with their love of animals.

