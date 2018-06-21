 

Rats break into ATM, munch through $18 000 in cash

2018-06-21 17:08
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Indian police on Thursday said rats nibbled through more than a million rupees of banknotes after busting into a cash machine in the country's northeast.

The rodent heist in Assam state was only detected by bank officials after locals complained that the ATM was faulty and had stopped dispensing cash, police in Tinkusia district told AFP.

"The bank officials came to check the ATM machine last week and found a dead rat and shredded banknotes when it was opened," said district police superintendent Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta.

"We've checked and there is no other criminal or conspiracy to angle to the incident. It looks like the rats entered the machine through a small opening for some wires," he told AFP.

The rats munched through an estimated 1.2 million rupees ($18 000) worth of hard currency, local media reported. Images showed an upended ATM filled with torn and shredded 500 and 2000 rupee bills.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    india

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Indonesia launches underwater search for 180 missing in doomed ferry

2018-06-21 16:20

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa laments cruelty and brutality SA women endure
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 20 2018-06-20 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 