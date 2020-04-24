Recovering UK PM Boris Johnson 'in very good shape' - health secretary

London
– British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is recovering after contracting the
novel coronavirus, is "in very good shape", Health Secretary Matt
Hancock said on Friday.
Johnson, 55, spent a week in
hospital, including three days in intensive care, before being discharged on 12
April.
"I spoke to him yesterday,
he is in very good shape and is clearly recovering," Hancock told Sky
News, but said it was not yet known when he would return to work.
"I am sure he will come back
as soon as his doctors recommend it," amid speculation Johnson would
return to his Downing Street office on Monday. "The decision has not been
made but he is taking calls and staying in touch."
Hancock, who himself contracted the
virus, said Johnson had spoken to Queen Elizabeth II and US President Donald
Trump in recent days.
Fears of a 'second wave'
The US leader told a Washington
press conference on Thursday that Johnson was full of "tremendous
energy".
"He called me a few days
ago, I will tell you he sounded incredible," Trump said. "I was
actually surprised... he was ready to go. I'm very surprised to tell you this.
It's like the old Boris, tremendous energy, tremendous drive."
Britain has been one of the
hardest hit countries by the pandemic, with 18 738 hospital deaths.
However, the death toll could be
much higher once officials count fatalities at care homes and in the community,
which take longer to be included in the official statistics.
Johnson's government has
introduced a number of social distancing measures to stop the spread of the
disease.
Hancock also said on Friday that
it was "too soon" to relax the measures in place over fears of a
"second wave" of the virus.
Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab