 

Remember the Thai cave divers? They've been honoured with bravery awards

2018-12-29 19:13

A team of British divers who helped save a junior football team stranded in a flooded cave in Thailand were awarded in Britain's traditional New Year Honours alongside former supermodel Twiggy and Monty Python's Michael Palin.

The seven underwater specialists involved in the remarkable rescue were also joined on the prestigious annual achievement list - announced on Friday - by Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan, Jim Carter from "Downton Abbey", best-selling author Philip Pullman and leading Brexiteer lawmaker John Redwood.

Four of the divers were given awards for exceptional bravery while the three others were made Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Richard Stanton and John Volanthen - the first of the divers to reach the 12 stricken children and their coach - were awarded the George Medal, the country's second highest civilian gallantry award.

Stanton had already been made an MBE in 2012 for his rescue services.

Fellow divers Christopher Jewell and Jason Mallinson receive the Queen's Gallantry Medal, while Joshua Bratchley, Connor Roe and Vernon Unsworth were decorated with MBEs.

"For me, after saving the boys, this is the icing on the cake," said Unsworth, who has also risen in fame after suing Tesla entrepreneur Elon Musk for labelling him a "pedo guy".

"This was a team effort and I'm very honoured to have been recognised, particularly as you don't engage in a major rescue expecting this outcome," he added.

'It makes me giggle'

Sixties it-girl Lesley Lawson, better known as Twiggy, was once again on the front-pages of the national newspapers on Saturday after it was announced she would receive a damehood for services to fashion following a decades-spanning career modelling, singing and acting.

The 69-year-old told Britain's Press Association that the recognition was "wonderful, but it makes me giggle".

"The hardest thing has been keeping it a secret," she said.

Acclaimed director Nolan, an Oscar nominee this year for "Dunkirk" - as well as in 2011 for "Inception" and in 2002 for "Memento" - gets a CBE for services to film.

After graduating from low-budget independent movies, he has directed some of the biggest blockbusters ever made - including several "Batman" films - and become renowned for his technical and narrative daring.

Pullman, the creator of the hugely successful "His Dark Materials" trilogy, receives a knighthood for services to literature.

The 72-year-old said he was "very surprised and honoured" by the acknowledgement.

Brexiteer wins knighthood

Palin, 75, becomes the first of Monty Python's revered comedy cast to receive a knighthood.

The veteran actor, who has reinvented himself as a travel documentary maker and writer in later life, gets a knighthood for his international contributions to travel, culture and geography.

He said news of the accolade had yet to sink in. "I don't think it will be until I see the envelopes addressing me as Sir Michael Palin," he added.

Meanwhile, as Britain prepares to leave the European Union in March after decades of membership, John Redwood - one of parliament's most prominent eurosceptics - was made a knight.

The veteran Conservative lawmaker - a vocal opponent of Prime Minister Theresa May's draft Brexit deal, set to be voted on in mid-January - was among three MPs awarded knighthoods.

There had been speculation this year's honours could be deployed to try to win support for May's plan - but it appears unlikely with Redwood.

Earlier this week he published a blog outlining "eight things wrong with the withdrawal agreement".

In sport, England football manager Gareth Southgate was awarded an OBE, while captain Harry Kane received an MBE following the team's memorable run to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia.

Kane tweeted that he was "very passionate about our country and very patriotic so to get an MBE makes me immensely proud".

Former England cricket captain Alistair Cook will receive a knighthood, putting the cap on a remarkable year in which he retired as the country's top Test run scorer, hitting an emotional century in his farewell match.

Overall, 1 148 recipients were named in Queen Elizabeth II's 2019 New Year Honours List.


NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Khashoggi's killing: Saudi Arabia's new foreign minister strikes a note of defiance

2018-12-29 17:06

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Protesters #ReclaimClifton as sheep slaughtered on beach
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 13:06 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Kommetjie 08:46 AM
Road name: Ou Kaapse Weg

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, December 28 2018-12-28 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 