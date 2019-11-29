Renowned free solo rock climber Brad Gobright falls to death in Mexico

Mexico
City – A world-renowned rock climber, US national Brad Gobright, fell to his
death while climbing a sheer rock face in northern Mexico, authorities said on Thursday.
Gobright, 31, and fellow American
Aidan Jacobson, 26, were climbing a route known as the Shining Path in the
northern state of Nuevo Leon on Wednesday when they fell, the state's emergency
response agency said in a statement.
Witnesses said the men had
finished climbing the 900-metre summit and were rappelling back down when the
accident occurred.
Jacobson landed on a rock
outcrop, but Gobright bounced off and fell another 300 metres to his death,
they said.
"Jacobson suffered lesions
on his right ankle and various parts of his body. He was treated at our
base," the statement said.
Gobright "lost his life
after falling around 300 metres".
The late rock climber was known
for his gravity-defying solo ascents with no ropes.
Star
of the Academy Award-winning documentary Free Solo, Alex Honnold, paid
tribute to Gobright on social media.