 

Renowned free solo rock climber Brad Gobright falls to death in Mexico

2019-11-29 14:14

Mexico City – A world-renowned rock climber, US national Brad Gobright, fell to his death while climbing a sheer rock face in northern Mexico, authorities said on Thursday.

Gobright, 31, and fellow American Aidan Jacobson, 26, were climbing a route known as the Shining Path in the northern state of Nuevo Leon on Wednesday when they fell, the state's emergency response agency said in a statement.

Witnesses said the men had finished climbing the 900-metre summit and were rappelling back down when the accident occurred.

Jacobson landed on a rock outcrop, but Gobright bounced off and fell another 300 metres to his death, they said.

"Jacobson suffered lesions on his right ankle and various parts of his body. He was treated at our base," the statement said.

Gobright "lost his life after falling around 300 metres".

The late rock climber was known for his gravity-defying solo ascents with no ropes.

Star of the Academy Award-winning documentary Free Solo, Alex Honnold, paid tribute to Gobright on social media.

View this post on Instagram

I’m so sorry to hear that @bradgobright just died in a climbing accident. He was such a warm, kind soul - one of a handful of partners that I always loved spending a day with. I suppose there’s something to be said about being safe out there and the inherent risks in climbing but I don’t really care about that right now. I’m just sad for Brad and his family. And for all of us who were so positively affected by his life. So crushing. Brad was a real gem of a man. For all his strengths and weaknesses (like his insanely strong fingers, or living out of a Honda Civic...) at the core he was just a good guy. I guess there’s nothing really to say. I’m sad. The climbing world lost a true light. Rest in peace...

A post shared by Alex Honnold (@alexhonnold) on


Read more on:    us  |  mexico  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Boris Johnson was replaced by a melting ice sculpture after refusing to take part in a televised climate change debate

2019-11-29 10:26

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town store's staff jive to warm up before Black Friday rush
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 14:46 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Plattekloof 14:46 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players strike it rich 2019-11-28 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 