'Reopening of US economy | UK lockdown extension: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Fauci stresses 'multiple checkpoints' in Trump plan

Dr Anthony Fauci, a key member of US President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, defended the administration's guidelines for a phased opening of the US economy, saying it was done "in the safest way possible."

Dominic Raab announces extension of UK lockdown

Bolsonaro appoints Nelson Teich as Brazil's new health minister

President Jair Bolsonaro appoints oncologist Nelson Teich as Brazil's new health minister, after firing former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta following weeks of clashes over the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Costume designers in Argentina make face masks for the poor

Tailors and costume designers at Argentina's Cervantes National Theatre are helping with the country's battle against the coronavirus by making face masks for people who cannot afford them.

'New York, New York': Singing Sinatra in honour of essential workers

New Yorkers sing Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York", as an ode to the city's essential workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

