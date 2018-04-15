Report: At least 2 killed in Germany small plane collision

Berlin — German public broadcaster SWR is reporting that two light planes have collided, killing at least two people.

The broadcaster says the collision happened on Sunday afternoon near the southwestern town of Schwaebisch Hall.

SWR quotes police as saying it's unclear yet whether there are more victims.

Regional daily Suedwest Presse reports the aircraft involved were an ultralight and a small plane.

The newspaper says both were approaching Adolf-Wuerth Airport in Schwaebisch Hall for a landing at the time of the collision.