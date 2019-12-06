 

LATEST: Additional fatality confirmed at US navy base attack, officials say

2019-12-06 17:12
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A shooter was killed after opening fire at a US naval base in Florida on Friday and killing at least one other person, police and military officials said.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office said in a message on Twitter it could "confirm there is no longer an active shooter on NAS Pensacola. The shooter is confirmed dead."

Naval Air Station Pensacola was put on lockdown, with the US Navy reporting that at least one victim had been killed.

"One additional fatality has been confirmed. Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals," it said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Local media said that the base hosts 16 000 military personnel and more than 7 000 civilians, and is home to a flight demonstration squadron.

It is an early training center for naval pilots, and is known as the "cradle of Naval aviation."

On Wednesday, a US sailor fatally shot two people and wounded a third at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii before taking his own life.

One witness from that attack told local media he was sitting at his computer when he heard shots fired and rushed to the window, where he saw three victims on the ground.

Read more on:    us  |  us shootings
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Indian police kill rape-murder suspects, sparking celebrations

43 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Going, going, gone... Bosasa's assets auctioned off
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Table View 16:49 PM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

Bellville 16:48 PM
Road name: Durban Road Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
One winner bags Daily Lotto prize of R400 000! 2019-12-05 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 