 

Rescuers hunt for missing as landslides, floods kill 10 in Japan

2019-10-26 09:28
A resident cleans a flood-damaged home in Nagano after Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan. (Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP)

A resident cleans a flood-damaged home in Nagano after Typhoon Hagibis hit Japan. (Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Rescuers worked by hand to clear debris from a landslide triggered by heavy rains in central Japan on Saturday, as the toll from the storms rose to 10 dead with a further three people reportedly missing.

Aerial footage showed emergency workers removing wreckage from two houses that were swept away in Chiba, southeast of Tokyo, just two weeks after a deadly typhoon barrelled through the area.

Nine people were killed by landslides and floods in the region, including two elderly men found dead in submerged cars, officials and news reports said.

A woman in her 40s was found dead near the coast in eastern Fukushima, according to a fire department official.

Police divers were deployed to search for those unaccounted for, with public broadcaster NHK putting the number of missing at three.

Thousands of people were forced to spend the night in Narita airport after train services were suspended, it added.

"Water was flowing in my garden like a river," a 75-year-old man told NHK. "Rain was heavier than during the typhoon."

Two weeks ago, Typhoon Hagibis slammed into the east coast of Japan, killing more than 80 people. Many river banks and levees that were breached during Hagibis have yet to be repaired.

The rescue effort received some relief when the Japan Meteorological Agency downgraded warnings of landslides and floods as rains eased on Saturday morning in many regions.

Non-mandatory evacuation orders were also lifted in many areas, although 1,800 people were still in shelters, NHK reported.

Read more on:    japan
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hong Kong court bans publishing police details, including photos

30 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Activist groups picket outside Gupta compound on Diwali eve
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Rooiels 19:12 PM
Road name: R44 Both Ways

Both Ways
Cape Town 18:11 PM
Road name: WET WEATHER

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Four lucky winners on Friday 2019-10-25 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 