Restaurant is offering to pay someone R15k to eat bacon all day

An opportunity to get paid around R14 500 just to eat bacon? Surely it's too good to be true? Nope! It seems the offer of American chain restaurant Farmer Boys, is on the up and up.

If you love bacon, then this "internship" at the Californian restaurant is for you.

Farmer Boys is famous for their award-winning burgers and at the beginning of August they announced they're looking for a bacon intern.

The job description: To spend a whole day tasting their bacon. The person chosen for this task must pig out on treats such as their popular Bacon Boy Cheeseburger, the Farmer's Burger and the Farmer's Chopped Cobb Salad - and rate each piece of bacon for thickness and taste. Most people would be willing to do this for free but the lucky taster will be paid $1 000 (about R14 500) for the day's work.

"At Farmer Boys, we're firm believers in customer feedback and listening to our guests, and we felt that hiring our first ever bacon sampler would add another layer to that philosophy and help make our food as pork-tacular as it can be," Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer of Farmer Boys, said on the chain's website.

Applications for the position in California close on August 20. The lucky bacon intern will be announced on the restaurant's Instagram page on August 27.

SOURCES: FARMER BOYS, INSTAGRAM, CBSNEWS.COM