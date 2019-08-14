 

Restaurant is offering to pay someone R15k to eat bacon all day

2019-08-14 13:14

Colin Hendricks

Bacon. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

Bacon. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

An opportunity to get paid around R14 500 just to eat bacon? Surely it's too good to be true? Nope! It seems the offer of American chain restaurant Farmer Boys, is on the up and up.

If you love bacon, then this "internship" at the Californian restaurant is for you.

Farmer Boys is famous for their award-winning burgers and at the beginning of August they announced they're looking for a bacon intern.

The job description: To spend a whole day tasting their bacon. The person chosen for this task must pig out on treats such as their popular Bacon Boy Cheeseburger, the Farmer's Burger and the Farmer's Chopped Cobb Salad - and rate each piece of bacon for thickness and taste. Most people would be willing to do this for free but the lucky taster will be paid $1 000 (about R14 500) for the day's work.

"At Farmer Boys, we're firm believers in customer feedback and listening to our guests, and we felt that hiring our first ever bacon sampler would add another layer to that philosophy and help make our food as pork-tacular as it can be," Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer of Farmer Boys, said on the chain's website.

Applications for the position in California close on August 20. The lucky bacon intern will be announced on the restaurant's Instagram page on August 27.

SOURCES: FARMER BOYS, INSTAGRAM, CBSNEWS.COM

Read more on:    us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

More than 200 killed, 1.2 million displaced by India floods

2019-08-14 10:41

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two winners hit the jackpot 2019-08-13 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 