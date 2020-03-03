Revived Joe Biden earns endorsement from three ex-rivals in bid to halt Bernie Sanders

Houston – Joe Biden's White House campaign received
a dramatic boost on Monday when three of his ex-rivals, including former Texas
congressman Beto O'Rourke, endorsed him for president on the eve of the crucial
Super Tuesday primaries.
The move marked an unprecedented turn in a
fractured, often bitter campaign, with the Democratic establishment desperate
to coalesce around a moderate candidate who can fight off surging leftist
frontrunner Bernie Sanders and face President Donald Trump in November.
As the five remaining Democratic candidates made
their final pitch to voters in 14 states, Biden was capitalising on momentum he
seized over the weekend with a blowout victory in South Carolina.
The 77-year-old former vice president is
consolidating support among moderates eager to blunt the advance of Sanders,
who could take a potentially insurmountable lead in the all-important delegate
count after Super Tuesday.
Biden has been riding high with key endorsements
that built into a political crescendo on Monday.
He took the stage at a rally in Dallas, Texas
joined by Senator Amy Klobuchar, the Minnesota pragmatist who told the crowd,
"today I am ending my campaign and endorsing Joe Biden" for
president.
"If you feel tired of the noise and the
nonsense in our politics, and you are tired of the extremes... I think you know
you have a home with Joe Biden," she added, to a loud cheer and chants of
"Amy! Amy!"
After Biden spoke, he introduced O'Rourke, who made
a big splash early on in the Democratic race but then fizzled out. O'Rourke
remains popular in Texas, the state with the largest delegate haul on Tuesday
after California.
Biden reinvigorated
"We need somebody who can beat Donald Trump (and)
in Joe Biden we have that man," O'Rourke said.
"He's decent, he's kind, he's caring, he's
empathetic," O'Rourke said, peppering his short speech with Spanish.
Just two hours earlier Pete Buttigieg, the
38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana threw his support behind Biden
a day after quitting the race himself.
"I'm looking for a president who will draw out
what is best in each of us, and I'm encouraging everybody who was part of my
campaign to join me because we have found that leader in vice president,
soon-to-be-president, Joe Biden," Buttigieg said in Dallas, with the
former vice president at his side.
Biden appeared reinvigorated by the support, and he
repeatedly flashed his million-watt smile.
But he delivered a tough message intended to warn
voters away from the seductions of Sanders, the national frontrunner who has
called for nothing less than a "political revolution" in America.
"Most Americans don't want the promise of a
revolution," Biden told supporters. "They want results. They want a
revival of decency, honour and character."
The trio of endorsements could be political gold
for a resurgent Biden.
His campaign was on life support after
disappointing showings in the first three state contests, but he is suddenly
the main challenger to Sanders on the biggest day of the primary campaign.
New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who on Tuesday
competes in his first primaries, has also spread his message to voters in a
lavish multi-state ad blitz.
'Massive effort' to stop Sanders
Flush with money for ads, an extensive organisation,
and momentum in the polls, Sanders has focused on multiple states including
delegate-rich California, Tuesday's biggest prize.
"It is no secret... that there is a massive
effort trying to stop Bernie Sanders," the frontrunner said in Utah about
himself.
"The corporate establishment is coming
together, the political establishment is coming together," Sanders added.
"They are really getting nervous."
Sanders, whose ascent as a self-described
democratic socialist has disconcerted Democratic grandees, is leading Biden
nationally in polling.
Bloomberg is in third place, with progressive
Senator Elizabeth Warren close behind and congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard far back
in fifth.
Buttigieg had strong showings in predominantly white
early states but was unable to draw black and Hispanic support.
Klobuchar's campaign never gained traction. By
endorsing Biden, she could deprive Sanders of a large delegate claim in her
home state on Tuesday.
Resurrection
With Biden's fortunes resurrected, he hopes his
newfound momentum can carry him through Super Tuesday with a delegate count
close to Sanders, if not the outright lead.
The former number two to Barack Obama says his
strength with black people, Hispanic people, women and suburbanites will show
in the coming contests.
Though Klobuchar joined Biden's camp, Sanders
weighed in to appeal to her voters.
"I hope her supporters will join us in our
fight to defeat Donald Trump in November and win real change," Sanders
tweeted, before holding a rally on Klobuchar's home turf.
Also courting moderate and independent voters is
Bloomberg, who campaigned in Virginia on Super Tuesday eve.
"I've won three elections so far. I don't plan
to start losing now," the former New York mayor said.
Bloomberg has spent an unprecedented $500m of his
own fortune saturating the airwaves with TV spots.