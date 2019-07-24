 

Robert Mueller testimony | All the latest updates

2019-07-24 15:27
Former Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller testifies before Congress in Washington, DC. (Saul Loeb, AFP)

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller is set to give evidence on Wednesday before two congressional committees about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible obstruction of justice by US President Donald Trump

Mueller's appearance before two House panels promises to be the TV event of the year in the US House, where politicians will question him for roughly five hours about the book-length report he released in April.

Democrats hope that by putting Mueller on television and highlighting the parts of the report that they believe describe Trump's most egregious behaviour, they will be able to ignite new outrage and renew public interest in their investigations into the president. 

But Republicans will be there, too, defending Trump, who has condemned the probe as a "witch-hunt". 

190723145807836

Mueller will first appear before the House Judiciary Committee at 08:30 (12:30 GMT) for three hours. After a short break, he will appear before the House Intelligence Committee at 12:00 (16:00 GMT). 

Here are all the latest updates as of Wednesday, July 24: 

Mueller testimony: What to expect

As Mueller gets ready for his day of testimony, here are six things to know before the highly-anticipated hearings

Also get a refresher on some of the key findings of the Mueller report

And a reminder of all the key players.  

Tuesday, July 23

McConnell won't watch Mueller testimony

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he doesn't intend to watch former Special Counsel Robert Mueller give evidence before Congress on Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

The Republican told reporters on Tuesday the public already has a "pretty full picture" of Mueller's report.

McConnell said he doesn't know "how many times we want to see this movie again". He said the public has "moved on past" it.

Mueller wants aide with him

Mueller has requested that a longtime associate appear alongside him when he testifies to Congress on Wednesday.

Mueller has asked that Aaron Zebley, his former chief of staff and his top aide on the Russia investigation, accompany him at the witness table during Wednesday's hearing. That's according to a person familiar with the negotiations who requested anonymity to discuss the matter. 

Republicans are opposed to the request.

Representative Doug Collins, the Judiciary panel's top Republican, called the move an "apparent stunt" by Democrats. He said it "shows the lengths Democrats will go to protect a one-sided narrative from a thorough examination by committee Republicans". Trump also criticised the move. 

DOJ tells Mueller keep to report

The Justice Department has told former Special Counsel Robert Mueller not to stray beyond his report on Russian election interference when he testifies to Congress on Wednesday.

The department said in a letter that Mueller should not speak about redacted material from his report - including material pertaining to pending criminal prosecutions, "uncharged third-parties" and "executive privilege", such as "presidential communications privileges".

The letter is entirely in line with what Mueller has already said - which is that he doesn't intend to speak beyond his report's findings during Wednesday's congressional hearings. But Democrats are preparing questions to highlight the report's most damning details.

The department provided the letter on Monday in response to what it said was a request from Mueller about limitations or potential privilege issues affecting his testimony.

robert mueller  |  us
