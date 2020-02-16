 

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraqi capital: US military source

2020-02-16 12:51
Anti-war demonstrators march during a demonstration against war in Iraq and Iran outside the White House on January 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. Demonstrations are taking place in several U.S. cities in response to increased tensions in the Middle East as a result of a U.S. airstrike that killed an Iranian general last week.

Anti-war demonstrators march during a demonstration against war in Iraq and Iran outside the White House on January 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. Demonstrations are taking place in several U.S. cities in response to increased tensions in the Middle East as a result of a U.S. airstrike that killed an Iranian general last week. (Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Multiple rockets hit near the US embassy in Iraq's capital of Baghdad early on Sunday, an American military source said, the 19th attack against US assets in the country since late October.

The assault sent warning sirens blaring across the high-security diplomatic compound, but it was unclear exactly what was hit and how many rockets made impact, the source told AFP.

AFP's correspondents heard multiple strong explosions followed by aircraft circling near the Green Zone, the high-security enclave where the US embassy is located.

Read more on:    iraq
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Businesses in faraway Namibia feel coronavirus fear

2020-02-16 10:25

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: SONA heats up as EFF MPs disrupt parliamentary proceedings
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Morningstar 19:08 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
Brackenfell 17:45 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Saturday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-02-15 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 