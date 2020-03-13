 

Romanian PM self-quarantines after possible virus contact

2020-03-13 15:40
Ludovic Orban (File: AFP)

Romania's prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday he would self-quarantine after attending the same meeting as a senator from his party who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"I will put myself in isolation (...) while continuing to exercise my duties," Orban told journalists.

Orban, 56, and his ministers will all be tested for Covid-19 Friday, possibly leading to a decision to put the whole government in quarantine, government spokesperson Ionel Danca told AFP.

Apart from the premier, most cabinet members and all senators on Monday attended the meeting with the senator who was later found to be infected.

The quarantine comes amid a political crisis in Romania, with President Klaus Iohannis set to name Friday evening a new premier-designate after consultations with political parties.

Orban's cabinet was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament last month.

Romania, which has reported 70 cases of coronavirus infection, has ordered the closure of schools, universities and cultural establishments as well as quarantine for passengers arriving from a number of countries, including Italy.

Read more on:    ludovic orban  |  romania  |  coronavirus  |  health
