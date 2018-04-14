Russia demands UN Security Council vote on condemning Syria strikes

A Syrian soldier inspects the wreckage of a building described as part of the Scientific Studies and Research Centre (SSRC) compound in the Barzeh district, north of Damascus. The United States, Britain and France launched strikes against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime early on April 14 in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack after mulling military action for nearly a week. (AFP)

Russia on Saturday demanded a vote at the UN Security Council on condemning the United States and its allies for carrying out military strikes on Syria.



Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the council should vote later Saturday on a Moscow-drafted resolution condemning the "aggression" and demanding that the allies refrain from any further strikes.

Meanwhile, world leaders have reacted to the strikes. Here is a roundup of key reactions to the strikes by the United States, Britain and France against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad:

- Syria -

"The Syrian Arab Republic condemns in the strongest terms the brutal American-British-French aggression against Syria, which constitutes a flagrant violation of international law," the foreign ministry said.

- Russia -

"Russia severely condemns the attack on Syria where Russian military are helping the lawful government in the fight with terrorism," the Kremlin said in a statement. It said it was calling an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council.

- China -

China said it was "opposed to the use of force" in international relations. It called for a political solution and a "return to the framework of international law".

- Iran -

Assad's key regional ally, Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, branded US President Donald Trump, France's Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Theresa May "criminals".

- Middle East/North Africa -

Qatar was the first Gulf country to react. A statement published by the official news agency expressed support for strikes to stop attacks by the Syrian regime against civilians.

Egypt's foreign ministry expressed "deep concern" saying the strikes undermined the "safety of our brotherly Syrian people, and threatens the understandings reached regarding the de-escalation zones."

Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Ouyahia said his country regretted that the strikes came "at a time when the international community was waiting for an inquiry team to be sent to verify" the chemical arms claims.

"These strikes will create an atmosphere which will weigh negatively on moves to resolve the Syrian crisis through a political settlement."

- NATO -

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a statement backed the strikes, saying they "will reduce the regime's ability to further attack the people of Syria with chemical weapons".

- United Nations -

"I urge all member states to show restraint in these dangerous circumstances and to avoid any acts that could escalate the situation and worsen the suffering of the Syrian people," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement.

- Turkey -

"We welcome this operation which has eased humanity's conscience in the face of the attack in Douma," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement. It accused Damascus of "crimes against humanity".

- Europe -

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Twitter that the European Union supported the strikes and "will stand with our allies on the side of justice".

German chancellor Angela Merkel called the strikes a "necessary and appropriate military intervention".

The Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia and Spain defended the strikes as justified by evidence of a chemical attack.

- Amnesty International -

"All precautions must be taken to minimise harm to civilians in any military action," Raed Jarrar, advocacy director for the Middle East and North Africa at rights watchdog Amnesty International USA said in a statement.