 

Russia report splits Republicans, Democrats | Ardern laments volcano tragedy: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-12-10 05:51

GOP, Dems split over reaction to IG's Russia report

Republican and Democratic lawmakers came away with starkly different conclusions from the long-awaited report watchdog report of the Justice Department on the FBI's handling of the Russia probe.

The scale of this tragedy is devastating: Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern makes a ministerial statement, on behalf of the government, on the eruption of Whakaari/White Island, at Parliament House in Wellington on Tuesday. Ardern says the scale of the tragedy is "devastating".

Chief slams federal lawmakers after officer death

Houston police chief Art Acevedo slammed federal lawmakers for not doing enough to combat gun violence and not standing up to the National Rifle Association following the fatal shooting of a Houston officer.

Sydney blanketed in thick bushfire smoke

Sydney's iconic harbour is covered in thick bushfire smoke blown in by wind as several bushfires burn around the state. The NSW environment department says visibility across east and southwest Sydney was at a "hazardous" level on Tuesday morning.

Core stage of rocket for moon mission complete

NASA officials commemorate the completion of the core stage of the SLS rocket that will eventually propel the next mission to the moon in 2024.

