Russia slams Google | Al-Aqsa clashes resume: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Russia slams Google after election protests

Russia's state communications watchdog, Roscomnadzor, has asked Google to stop advertising "illegal mass events" on its YouTube video platform after tens of thousands staged a large political protest this weekend.

Al-Aqsa clashes resume after Israeli police allow entry of non-Muslim visitors

Israeli police fired sound grenades to disperse Palestinians during confrontations on Sunday outside Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque where tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers gathered for the Eid al-Adha holiday, witnesses said.

Thousands join anti-government protests in Romania

Thousands of people rally in Bucharest, calling for the government's resignation, exactly one year after a demonstration was violently suppressed by security forces.

Five children dead after Pennsylvania fire

Five young children died early on Sunday morning in a house fire in Erie, Pennsylvania, police say.

Gay pride parade passes off peacefully in Polish city of Plock

Large numbers of Polish police protected an LGBT parade in the city of Plock to prevent violence after a similar rally was attacked last month in Bialystok.

