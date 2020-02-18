 

Russian activist under investigation over France sex-video scandal

2020-02-18 18:00
Pyotr Pavlensky (AFP)

Pyotr Pavlensky (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

French prosecutors on Tuesday placed a Russian artist and his girlfriend under official investigation over the leaking of a sex video that brought down a close ally of President Emmanuel Macron.

Pyotr Pavlensky and Alexandra de Taddeo are facing charges of invasion of privacy and publishing images of a sexual nature without consent over the leaking of the video that forced the governing party's Benjamin Griveaux to end his campaign to become mayor of Paris.

Pavlensky is also being probed over a knife fight at a New Year's Eve party in Paris.

Paris prosecutors on Tuesday requested he be placed in detention over that incident.

Pavlensky, 35, and de Taddeo, 29, were taken into custody on Saturday and questioned for two days. They will be brought before an investigating magistrate later on Tuesday to face possible charges.

Pavlensky, an artist and activist who fled Russia in 2017, has already admitted publishing the video showing a man masturbating, along with racy text messages.

De Taddeo is believed to have been the recipient of the video and messages, which were uploaded onto a website created by Pavlensky and widely shared on social media.

Griveaux, a married father of three and former government spokesperson, pulled out of the running for Paris mayor after the scandal broke.

Wanted to expose 'hypocrisy' 

The leaking of the video triggered an outpouring of sympathy for the politician in France, where politicians and the media have dismissed sex scandals as private affairs.

Pavlensky, who made global headlines in 2013 when he nailed his scrotum to Red Square in Moscow as a form of political protest, told AFP last week that he had wanted to expose the "hypocrisy" of the 42-year-old who had made families a core theme of his campaign.

With just a month to go until the municipal elections, former health minister Agnes Buzyn was scrambled to take his place as the Paris mayoral candidate of Macron's Republic on the Move (LREM) party.

She faces a stiff challenge to oust the Socialist incumbent Anne Hidalgo - Griveaux was already running in a distant third place before the video emerged.

Pavlensky, who has a long record of radical protests, received asylum in France in 2017 after falling foul of Russian authorities.

He was originally detained on Saturday on accusations he pulled a knife during a brawl at a New Year's Eve party in Paris, before investigators shifted their focus to the leaked sex video.

Read more on:    france
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Horror' in Syria: UN cites deliberate attacks on civilians

2020-02-18 18:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Foreign nationals allegedly torch building after eviction
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:46 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 17:26 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
No blue Monday for four Daily Lotto players 2020-02-17 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 