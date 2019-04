Air strikes by regime ally Russia killed 10 civilians in the jihadist-held region of Idlib in northwestern Syria on Friday, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said those killed in the towns of Kafranbel and Tal Hawash included two children.

The air raids came as two days of talks on ending the war in Syria - sponsored by Russia, fellow regime ally Iran, and rebel backer Turkey - concluded in Kazakhstan.