 

Russian man fights off bear by biting off its tongue

2019-06-11 11:30

Judy Philander

Brown bear. (PHOTO: Getty/Gallo Images)

A Russian man who survived a bear attack claims he was able to fight off the animal by biting off its tongue.

Nikolay Irgit was collecting deer and elk antlers in a local forest reserve in southern Siberia with his two friends when they were ambushed by the bear, Sun UK reports.

“When I saw the bear, at first I froze in horror,” the 35-year-old said.

"I didn’t have any weapons, not even a knife. I began to scream, I thought it would not attack. But the bear charged towards me.”

Nikolay claims he punched the bear in the face and bit off part of its tongue, Mirror UK reports.

The wounded animal fled into the forest.

Doctors said the man was lucky to survive the encounter and despite the gruesome wounds to his face, scalp, arms and abdomen, he was expected to make a full recovery.

According to RT, the journey into the forest was dangerous and illegal since the men had no permits for collecting the deer and elk antlers.

Despite his miraculous escape, Nikolay and his friends will be fined for illegally searching for antlers without a licence.

The bear is likely to be shot and killed because it attacked a human, authorities said.

Sources: Sun UK, Mirror UK, RT 

