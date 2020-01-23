 

Russian MPs approve constitutional amendments in 1st reading

2020-01-23 14:35

Lawmakers in Russia's lower house State Duma on Thursday unanimously approved a bill to amend the constitution submitted by President Vladimir Putin, in the first of three readings.

All 432 lawmakers present voted in favour of the bill, part of Putin's major reform plan unveiled just last week, after debating the proposed amendments for less than two hours.

"This was a powerful show of unity," speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said after the vote by the pro-Putin chamber.

The Communist faction in parliament, despite voting for the bill, will prepare suggestions for the second reading, said party leader Gennady Zyuganov.

READ | Putin submits reform plans to Russian parliament

The second reading, usually considered key for Russian bills, is expected on February 11, Volodin said.

The current Russian constitution, in effect since 1993, was written under then president Boris Yeltsin following a constitutional crisis sparked by his conflict with parliament which opposed increasing presidential powers.

Read more on:    vladimir putin  |  russia  |  constitution amendment
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Democrats urge Republican 'courage' at Trump impeachment trial

2020-01-23 12:59

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Zondo briefs media on extension of state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Brackenfell 15:37 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 15:35 PM
Road name: M3 Philip Kgosana Drive Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Three Daily Lotto players strike it rich 2020-01-22 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 