People queue to attend a protest in support of Russian actor Pavel Ustinov next to the Russian Presidential administration in central Moscow. (Dmitar Dilkoff, AFP)

Russian prosecutors on Thursday asked a court to drop a prison sentence for actor Pavel Ustinov whose jailing has prompted protests and a star-studded solidarity campaign following opposition demonstrations.

"The Russian General Prosecutor's Office is asking for a change to the verdict of Moscow's Tverskoi district with regards to Ustinov and to impose on him a penalty which is not related to the actual imprisonment," a statement said.