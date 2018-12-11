Teen electrocuted after dropping charging iPhone in bath

A 15-year-old Russian girl died when her charging iPhone fell into her bathwater.

Irina Rybnikova, who'd been an emerging sports star, died on Saturday at her home in the Siberian city of Bratsk, Russia.

Just two months ago she'd won the all-Russian championship in pankration – a form of no-rules boxing and wrestling which had originated in ancient Greece. She was also chosen for her country's national team.

It's well known that water is an excellent electricity conductor. When Irina's charging phone fell into the bath it had caused a short circuit, electrocuting her. She was found dead in the bath by relatives.

"She was a great person, the best and the most loved," said a friend of Irina's who doesn't want to be named.

"She always dreamed of success in sports. We wanted to go together with her to another city and study there.

"Everybody loved her, she was sociable, kind and beautiful."

Similar deaths

Sadly, Irina's death isn't an isolated incident. Cellphones falling into water have caused more deaths than one would think.

February 2018

A 12-year-old Russian girl, identified only as Kseniya P, was also electrocuted when her smartphone, which had been charging, fell into her bathwater. She'd apparently been listening to music on her phone when she realised it needed charging.

December 31, 2017

A 21-year-old pregnant woman from Saint-Martin-d'Hères in eastern France died the same way just days before she was due to give birth – she was more than eight months pregnant.

Her husband found her body in the bath when he returned from shopping. It was too late to save their unborn child.

July 2017

Madison Coe, 14, from Lovington in New Mexico, US, had been recharging her phone next to the bath. The charger fell into the bath and electrocuted her. It was also discovered the charging cable had been frayed.

December 2016

Richard Bull, 32, from Ealing in London, UK, used an extension cord from the hallway to charge his phone while he was in the bath, the phone resting on his chest. When the phone touched the water, he was electrocuted.

His mother, Carole, raised concerns about how many people aren't aware of the dangers of charging a phone in the bathroom. "They don't know how dangerous it is."

