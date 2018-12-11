 

Teen electrocuted after dropping charging iPhone in bath

2018-12-11 16:01

Annelene Oberholzer

Irina Rybnikova. (Instagram (_sergeevna_pankration_)

Irina Rybnikova. (Instagram (_sergeevna_pankration_)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 15-year-old Russian girl died when her charging iPhone fell into her bathwater.

Irina Rybnikova, who'd been an emerging sports star, died on Saturday at her home in the Siberian city of Bratsk, Russia.

Just two months ago she'd won the all-Russian championship in pankration – a form of no-rules boxing and wrestling which had originated in ancient Greece. She was also chosen for her country's national team.

It's well known that water is an excellent electricity conductor. When Irina's charging phone fell into the bath it had caused a short circuit, electrocuting her. She was found dead in the bath by relatives.

"She was a great person, the best and the most loved," said a friend of Irina's who doesn't want to be named.

"She always dreamed of success in sports. We wanted to go together with her to another city and study there.

"Everybody loved her, she was sociable, kind and beautiful."

Similar deaths

Sadly, Irina's death isn't an isolated incident. Cellphones falling into water have caused more deaths than one would think.

February 2018

A 12-year-old Russian girl, identified only as Kseniya P, was also electrocuted when her smartphone, which had been charging, fell into her bathwater. She'd apparently been listening to music on her phone when she realised it needed charging.

December 31, 2017

A 21-year-old pregnant woman from Saint-Martin-d'Hères in eastern France died the same way just days before she was due to give birth – she was more than eight months pregnant.

Her husband found her body in the bath when he returned from shopping. It was too late to save their unborn child.

July 2017

Madison Coe, 14, from Lovington in New Mexico, US, had been recharging her phone next to the bath. The charger fell into the bath and electrocuted her. It was also discovered the charging cable had been frayed.

December 2016

Richard Bull, 32, from Ealing in London, UK, used an extension cord from the hallway to charge his phone while he was in the bath, the phone resting on his chest. When the phone touched the water, he was electrocuted.

His mother, Carole, raised concerns about how many people aren't aware of the dangers of charging a phone in the bathroom. "They don't know how dangerous it is."

Sources: dailymail.co.uk, bbc.com, thesun.co.uk, theocal.fr, mirror.co.uk

Read more on:    russia  |  bizarre news
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Child, 3, shoots eight-month-old baby after left unattended while couple reportedly showered together

2018-12-11 15:30

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police threaten to slap man for filming pulled over Lamborghini
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 8 December Lottery draw 2018-12-08 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 