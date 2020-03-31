 

Russians face up to five years jail for spreading false coronavirus news

2020-03-31 14:55
Police officers in Red Square in central Moscow amid the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on 29 March 2020.

Police officers in Red Square in central Moscow amid the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on 29 March 2020. (Photo by Sergei Bobylev/TASS via Getty Images)

Russian lawmakers were set on Tuesday to consider legislation imposing severe punishment - including up to five years in prison - for people convicted of spreading false information about the coronavirus.

If a person were found guilty of inadvertently causing a person's death or other grave consequences by spreading "intentionally false" information about life-threatening circumstances, he would face a fine of up to 2 million rubles (R450 000) or up to five years in prison.

The proposals also foresee punishment - including a fine of up to 1.5 million rubles and up to three years in prison - for harming a person's health through spreading false information.

The proposals are part of a package of draft legislation that also aims to impose tough punishment - including up to seven years in prison - for people breaking coronavirus quarantine rules.

The amendments to Russia's Criminal Code were proposed by Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house State Duma, and another senior lawmaker of the governing United Russia party, Pavel Krasheninnikov, so are expected to pass swiftly.

Russia, which has a population of 144 million people, has so far reported 1 836 coronavirus cases and nine fatalities but the real number of the infected is believed to be higher.

Moscow, with its more than 12 million people, went into lockdown on Monday and more than a dozen regions moved to introduce similar steps to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

