 

Safe for Catholic schools to reopen - Sri Lanka army

2019-05-21 07:14

Sri Lanka has tightened security ahead of the reopening on Tuesday of some Catholic schools for the first time since the Easter bombings that killed 258 people, the army chief said.

Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake said security forces would ensure that schools were not targeted by Islamic militants responsible for the April 21 bombings.

"Army and sister services are fully and confidently assisting law enforcement authorities to apprehend the culprits," Senanayake said on Monday, adding that operations had shown "marked progress" without giving details.

Dozens of private Catholic schools are to start reopening on Tuesday after Easter holidays were extended because of the suicide bombings on three churches and three hotels.

A Roman Catholic spokesperson in Colombo said schools would reopen on a staggered basis over the next two weeks and that school authorities had been asked to ensure safety.

"In some places children will not attend classes in their uniforms," the spokesperson said.

"Advanced Level classes will start on Tuesday but primary and middle school will reopen gradually in the weeks to come."

More than 10 000 public schools reopened earlier this month, but attendance has been low.

On Sunday, President Maithripala Sirisena marked the 10th anniversary of the end of the country's Tamil rebel war by vowing to crush Islamist militants blamed for the Easter bombings that also left 500 injured.

"We have been able to arrest all those who were behind the Easter attacks. Some have been killed in confrontations," he said.

"This gives me confidence that we can completely eliminate the threat from international terrorism."

Muslims account for 10% of the population in the mainly Buddhist nation, which has been under a state of emergency since the attacks that were also claimed by the Islamic State group.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    sri lanka
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Modi's party confident after polls predict India election victory

2019-05-21 05:25

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two players win Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-05-20 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 