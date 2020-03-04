 

Sanders voices 'absolute confidence' will win Democratic nomination

2020-03-04 11:55

Bernie Sanders voiced full confidence in his chances of winning the Democratic nomination to challenge Donald Trump, despite the early lead of his main rival Joe Biden on Super Tuesday.

"Tonight, I tell you with absolute confidence, we are going to win the Democratic nomination," Sanders told cheering supporters in his home state of Vermont - where he comfortably won the primary.

"You cannot beat Trump with the same old, same old kind of politics," said Sanders before launching into a broadside against the record of the centrist Biden.

READ | Biden wins Democratic primary in Arkansas - US networks

The former vice president got off to a strong start as 14 states voted to pick the Democratic nominee, with seven projected wins against two for Sanders.

Read more on:    bernie sanders  |  us
NEXT ON NEWS24X

China reports fall in new coronavirus cases for third day, 38 more deaths

2020-03-04 10:40

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Model loses job after inappropriately touching waitress
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Khayelitsha 11:45 AM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Newlands (Cape Town) 11:43 AM
Road name: M3 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One player wins jackpot 2020-03-03 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 