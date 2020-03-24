 

Saudi Arabia suffers first coronavirus death

2020-03-24 20:54

Saudi Arabia has reported its first death from the Covid-19 virus, a 51-year-old Afghani resident, while the United Arab Emirates' main airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi said they would temporarily suspend all passenger flights from Thursday.

Saudi Health Ministry spokesperson Mohammed Abdelali told a televised news conference on Tuesday that the fatality occurred on Monday night in Medina, where the man's health had deteriorated quickly after reporting to the emergency room.

Including halting international flights, suspending the Umrah year-round pilgrimage, closing mosques, schools, malls and restaurants, and imposing a night-time curfew.

It recorded 205 new infections on Tuesday, bringing the total in the six-member Gulf Coordination Council (GCC) to more than 2 100, mostly in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Six people have died: three in Bahrain, two in the UAE and the latest in Saudi Arabia.

