Florida State Troopers block traffic over the Bayou Grande Bridge leading to the Pensacola Naval Air Station following a shooting in Pensacola, Florida. (AFP)

The gunman who killed three people at a US Navy base in Florida before being shot dead by police on Friday was a Saudi national, US media reported.

CNN said the shooter who attacked a classroom at Naval Air Station Pensacola, leaving an additional seven people injured, was a member of the Saudi military and was training at the facility.