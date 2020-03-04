 

Saudi suspends 'umrah' pilgrimage over coronavirus fears

2020-03-04 15:40
(Photo by Laura Lezza/Getty Images)

(Photo by Laura Lezza/Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday suspended the year-round "umrah" pilgrimage to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina over coronavirus fears, the interior ministry said.

The Gulf state has decided "to suspend umrah temporarily for citizens and residents in the kingdom", the ministry said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The decision comes after Saudi Arabia last week suspended visas for the pilgrimage and barred citizens from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council from entering two of Islam's holiest cities.

Read more on:    saudi arabia
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Taliban attacks kill 20 Afghan soldiers just hours after phone call from Trump

58 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Model loses job after inappropriately touching waitress
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kraaifontein 16:21 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Table View 16:15 PM
Road name: Koeberg Road / Potsdam Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One player wins jackpot 2020-03-03 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 