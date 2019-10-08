SCARY? Nobel Prize winning physicist speaks of 'little green men'

Professor Didier Queloz of Cambridge University strongly believes that alien life exists.Queloz was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics "for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star".An exoplanet is a planet outside our solar system.UFO seekers are flocking to a huge Buddha statue in Thailand saying it is home to a wormhole that aliens use to travel to different dimensionsA group of Buddhist worshippers on a remote hilltop in Thailand believe that aliens communicate with people in the area. Khao Kala in Nakhon Sawan - which translates to "City of Heaven" - is located just three hours north of Bangkok and has become a hotspot for tourists looking to experience the supernatural.