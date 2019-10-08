 

SCARY? Nobel Prize winning physicist speaks of 'little green men'

2019-10-08 21:06

Professor Didier Queloz of Cambridge University strongly believes that alien life exists.

Queloz was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics "for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star".

An exoplanet is a planet outside our solar system.

UFO seekers are flocking to a huge Buddha statue in Thailand saying it is home to a wormhole that aliens use to travel to different dimensions

A group of Buddhist worshippers on a remote hilltop in Thailand believe that aliens communicate with people in the area. Khao Kala in Nakhon Sawan - which translates to "City of Heaven" - is located just three hours north of Bangkok and has become a hotspot for tourists looking to experience the supernatural.

