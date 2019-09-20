 

Scenes of destruction at Saudi oil plant hit by attacks

2019-09-20 18:11
Journalists gather next to a damaged installation in Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq oil processing plant. (Fayez Nureldine, AFP)

Journalists gather next to a damaged installation in Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq oil processing plant. (Fayez Nureldine, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The dramatic weekend assault on two Saudi oil facilities saw one of the targets struck four times sparking fires that took five hours to extinguish, the national oil company said on Friday.

At the Khurais plant in eastern Saudi Arabia, a charred web of pipes and supports was flanked by cranes as staff assessed the extensive damage to an oil stabiliser apparatus.

The US has blamed Iran for the attacks, which have been claimed by Tehran-backed Yemeni rebels, condemning them as an "act of war" which knocked out half the kingdom's oil production.

"There were more than 200 to 300 people inside the facilities," said Fahad al-Abdulkareem, a general manager at the state-controlled Saudi Aramco oil company, as he inspected the damage.

The company flew in dozens of journalists, both local and foreign, on an Aramco jet to see the aftermath of the attacks which have ratcheted up tensions in the tinderbox region.

"The whole thing had happened, with four strikes and explosions, with no single injury to any of them," Abdulkareem said.

Thick metal piping was badly warped and peppered with shrapnel during the aerial strikes and lay strewn around the area of the attack.

Saudi officials this week unveiled what they said were fragments of 25 drones and cruise missiles fired at the two oil facilities on Saturday.

Despite the extent of the damage, managers remain optimistic that production can be fully restored by the end of September.

"An emergency team was assembled to restore the plant and the activities and bring the crude and the oil back. Within 24 hours, 30 percent of the plant was in production," said Abdulkareem.

"We will have production at the same level as before the strike by the end of this month - we are coming back stronger."

Read more on:    saudi arabia
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Explosive find | Cocaine in rocket transport ship

2019-09-20 16:00

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One lucky Wednesday winner 2019-09-18 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 