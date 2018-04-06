School bus driver braids hair every morning for girl whose mother died

A school bus driver in Alpine, in the US, is doing more than just transporting learners.

Each morning, Tracy Dean styles the hair of 11-year-old Isabella Pieri, who lost her mother almost two years ago, according to media reports.

"We usually do two French braids first and once in a while she just wants one braid," the 47-year-old bus driver told ABC News.

"I also taught her how to brush her hair," said Dean who has been a bus driver for 10 years.

Isabella's mom died two years ago from a rare brain illness, her father, Philip Pieri, told the news agency.

"I originally just gave her a crew cut because I didn’t know how, and it was all tangled and I couldn't get it out for anything," he said in a television interview with KSL TV.

The broadcaster reported that Isabella turned to Dean for help after she noticed the bus driver styling the hair of another learners.

"It makes me feel like she's a mom pretty much to me," Isabella said.