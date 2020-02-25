 

Scottish farmer fined for punching sheep

2020-02-25 22:04
Gavel (iStock)

Gavel (iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Scottish wool farmer has pleaded guilty to animal abuse after he was caught on video punching two sheep in the face, an animal welfare charity said on Tuesday.

William Brown, 59, was fined 550 ($715) under Section 19 of Scotland's Animal Health and Welfare Act 2006, after he admitted to causing unnecessary suffering to two rams on his farm in Penicuik, south of Edinburgh, in 2018.

The investigation was conducted by the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), which is authorised to report cases of suspected cruelty to state prosecutors.

Scottish SPCA chief inspector said he hoped the fine "will serve as a warning that this behaviour is unacceptable".

"He will be fully aware that sheep experience fear and can perceive humans as a threat," John Chisholm said.

"Violently lashing out at the sheep will spread fear amongst the rest of the flock."

Brown was filmed by an undercover animal welfare officer sent in by the animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The organisation, which documented similar cruelty to sheep in England in 2018, said it was the first time a Scottish wool farmer had pleaded guilty after being caught engaged in acts of "flagrant cruelty" to sheep.

"This is a huge milestone - but it's just the tip of the iceberg," PETA claimed.

"It's routine in the Scottish wool industry to kick, beat, and stamp on sheep, but so far, only one person... has been charged with cruelty to animals."

Katie James, a spokesperson for the National Sheep Association, said abuse of sheep was not widespread at all.

Sheep farmers were trained and given guidelines making the animals' welfare "the highest priority".

Read more on:    scotland  |  animals
NEXT ON NEWS24X

A Korean Air flight attendant tested positive for coronavirus, as people are desperately trying to cancel flights

2020-02-25 21:16

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Snake handler climbs into boiling hot ceiling to rescue black mamba
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 20:23 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 06:05 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
R420k in the bag for one Daily Lotto player 53 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 