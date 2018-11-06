 

Search on for survivors as buildings collapse in French city

2018-11-06 05:07

Two buildings collapsed into a pile of rubble and beams on Monday in the French city of Marseille, where authorities spoke of a race against time to find people possibly trapped in the ruins. .

The buildings — one condemned and supposedly vacant, the other containing apartments, gave way in the morning, revealing a large gap where they had stood once the dust and debris settled.

Fire officials decided to bring down most of a third building deliberately due to concerns the unstable adjacent structure might cave on top of the search crews combing the rubble of the other buildings with sniffer dogs. The late afternoon demolition released more dust clouds.

Authorities said one building had been condemned as substandard and was assumed to be unoccupied, but the other was inhabited. The government's housing minister, Julien Denormandie, said at the scene he couldn't rule out that people were trapped in the collapse.

"It's a race against the clock," Denormandie said. "The urgent task is to determine whether there are people we can save."

Marseille fire services said two people who were in the street when the buildings collapsed were treated for light injuries. Thick dust covered cars around the site near Marseille's famous Old Port.

Amateur video broadcast on BFM-TV featured bystanders covering their mouths with their sleeves to avoid the dusty air.

Images of the buildings before they collapsed, visible on Google Street View , showed that one had five floors and the other six.

One of the buildings was clearly in poor repair, with boarded-up windows and large visible cracks on the facade before it collapsed.

Sabine Bernasconi, the local mayor for that part of Marseille, said one of the buildings was subject to an evacuation order, but could not say for sure that squatters were not using it.

The regional prefecture urged people to avoid the area and make way for emergency services.

Read more on:    france

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

El Chapo's US drugs trial kicks off under tight security

2018-11-05 22:38

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Boeremag 'master bomb maker' says Leeuwkop prison rehabilitated him
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:27 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:26 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, November 3 2018-11-03 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 