Second Trump whistleblower comes forward with first-hand information - lawyer

A second whistleblower has come
forward, this one with first-hand information of the events that
triggered an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump for
alleged abuse of power, the informant's lawyer said Sunday.
"I can
confirm this report of a second #whistleblower being represented by our
legal team," Mark Zaid said on Twitter. "They also made a protected
disclosure under the law and cannot be retaliated against. This WBer has
first-hand knowledge."
Earlier Sunday, Zaid's co-counsel, Andrew
Bakaj, said his firm and team "represent multiple whistleblowers" in the
case accusing Trump of using the powers of his office to pressure
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call to investigate
political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
It was unclear
whether Bakaj was using "multiple" to refer to more than two
whistleblowers. Typically, several officials would listen in on a call
between the president and a foreign leader, while others would have
access to a written transcript or summary.
The existence of a
whistleblower claiming first-hand knowledge would make it harder for the
president and his supporters to dismiss the original complaint as
hearsay, as they have repeatedly done.
Trump pushes back
Trump pushed back at the allegations in two tweets early Sunday, though he made no mention of the second whistleblower.
He
repeated his assertion that Hunter Biden had been "handed $100,000 a
month (Plus,Plus) from a Ukrainian based company, even though he had no
experience in energy...and separately got 1.5 Billion Dollars from China
despite no experience and for no apparent reason."
He added that as president, "I have an OBLIGATION to look into possible, or probable, CORRUPTION!"
Other
reports have said Hunter Biden was paid up to $50,000 a month as a
member of the board of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma.
No evidence has been found that either Biden did anything illegal.
A bit unusually for a Sunday, Trump was staying in the White House rather than traveling or playing golf.
"On
one of the most critical news weeks of the last three years," CNN said
in a tweet quoting anchor Jake Tapper, "the White House did not offer a
guest, the President's personal lawyers and Congressional GOP leaders
either declined to be on the show or did not respond."
But one
Republican senator, Ron Johnson, who serves on the Foreign Relations
Committee, appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press" and rejected the
suggestion that Trump had withheld military aid to pressure Ukraine to
investigate the Bidens.
"When I asked the president about that," he said, "he completely adamantly, vehemently, angrily denied it."
'Harassment'
The
latest turns in the explosive impeachment inquiry came a day after
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Democratic-led congressional
committees leading the probe of having "harassed and abused" State
Department employees by contacting them directly for documents rather
than going through department lawyers.
The House committees issued
subpoenas on Friday - including to the White House - as evidence
mounted that Trump attempted to withhold US military aid to pressure
Zelensky into seeking damaging information on Biden, who has led in most
polls of 2020 Democratic presidential aspirants.
The impeachment
investigation saga began after the original whistleblower - an
intelligence official -- filed a formal complaint to the intelligence
community inspector general about Trump's alleged pressuring of
Zelensky.
A rough transcript of the phone call later released by
the White House, as well as a series of text messages between US
diplomats, appeared to corroborate the original complaint.
Zaid
recently told the Washingtonian magazine that he hoped the identity of
the original whistleblower - whom Trump has assailed as treasonous --
would never become public.
His co-counsel, Bakaj, previously
worked in the inspector general's offices at both the CIA and the
Defense Department on whistleblower-related issues.