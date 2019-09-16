SEE | 100 days later: How Hong Kong activists sustain protests with creativity

Hong Kong – With Hong Kong shaken by 100 days of
huge pro-democracy protests, activists have adopted a host of creative ways to
fuel their movement away from the barricades.
From laser pen light shows, to flashmob singalongs
and human chains, we look at some of the inventive methods embraced by a
movement that shows no signs of abating.
Flashmob singalongs
Music has long played a prominent role in Hong
Kong's years of democracy rallies.
The tune that received the most traction early on
in this summer's protests was the catchy Christian hymn Sing Hallelujah to
the Lord as well as Do you hear the people sing? from the musical Les
Miserables.
But in the last fortnight, a new anthem has been
embraced with gusto.
Glory to Hong Kong was written by an anonymous composer and has gone
viral, its defiant lyrics repeatedly belted out at protests, nightly flashmob
concerts in city malls and even football matches.
A small group of pro-democracy protesters stage a 'die-in' flash mob in a luxurious Hong Kong shopping mall. (Aaron Tam/AFP)
Laser shows
Laser pointers were initially used by frontline
protesters to indicate police positions, distract officers and stop people from
taking photos or videos.
But they were adopted en masse after a student
leader with 10 laser pens in his bag was arrested for possession of an
offensive weapon.
Since then demonstrators have held
"lightshows" outside of police stations and at most public
gatherings, lending the protests a somewhat surreal disco-vibe once the sun
sets.
Pro-democracy activists take photos while another person uses a laser pointer on Lion Rock in Hong Kong. (September 13, 2019) (Anthony Wallace/AFP)
Human chains
Human chains were first adopted in late August, on
the 30th anniversary of the Baltic Way, when more than a million people linked
arms in huge anti-Soviet Union demonstrations.
The symbol caught on. Tens of thousands have taken
part in human chains across the city in recent weeks, some formed on top of
famous hills such as the Peak and Lion Rock. Secondary school students have
also formed them each morning before classes.
People holding hands and using their phone torches as they form a human chain in Hong Kong. (August 23, 2019) (Anthony Wallace/AFP)
Crowdfunding
Several online crowdfunding campaigns have been
hugely successful.
Two campaigns raised over HK$21m to place adverts in
major international newspapers.
"By placing ads internationally, we can break
through the filter of the media and show the world the truth underneath the
government propaganda," a campaign co-organiser, who gave his name as
Taylor, told AFP.
Other campaigns have raised money to build a
four-metre-tall statue called "Lady Liberty Hong Kong" and to provide
defence funds for the some 1 400 people arrested.
Lennon Walls
Plastered in colourful sticky-notes, posters and
slogans, "Lennon Walls" have sprung up in more than a hundred
locations across the city, often in pedestrian tunnels or near subway stations.
The first Hong Kong wall appeared during huge
pro-democracy protests in 2014 and was a local take on a public graffiti wall
in Prague that appeared after the 1980 murder of John Lennon.
When crowds of government supporters tore down a
Lennon Wall outside the city's parliament early on in this summer's protests,
democracy activists simply created new ones in their local neighbourhoods.
Walls are still being torn down by opponents, but they reappear within hours.
Traditional Chinese script (top) that reads 'Lennon Tunnel', as people walk past messages related to protests against the proposed extradition bill pasted onto walls in an underpass at Tai Po Market in Hong Kong. (July 10, 2019) (Vivek Prakash/AFP)
10pm chanting
Hong Kongers have taken to shouting protest slogans
from their apartments each night at 22:00, inspired by cacerolazos, a
form of protest that emerged in authoritarian Chile during the 1970s and has
since been adopted by multiple dissent movements.
In a city renowned for the highest concentration of
skyscrapers in the world, the chanting is particularly effective, with popular
slogans such as "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution now" and "No
rioters, only tyranny" bouncing off buildings and echoing through
neighbourhoods.
Mooncakes
Traditionally given during the mid-autumn festival,
these dense pastries have been given a protest makeover. One bakery has sold
tens of thousands of cakes which sport popular protest slogans on their crusts.
Mooncakes, adorned with a popular slogan from recent pro-democracy protests, being prepared for the annual mid-autumn festival at a bakery in Hong Kong. (September 10, 2019) (Nicolas Asfouri/AFP)
Protest art
Painting, calligraphy, comic strips, sculptures… Hong
Kongers have been working around the clock to provide an artistic backdrop to
their protests.
Much of the art is distributed in a highly modern
fashion – shared on online forums or pinged to people's phones using Bluetooth
and Airdrop.
It is not unusual for someone's phone to receive
multiple digital flyers and posters each day, especially on the subway.
Soon the same artworks are printed and placed on
the city's Lennon Walls, which have become a constantly evolving canvas of
dissent.
Flags
Small groups of protesters have waved the flags of
Britain, colonial era Hong Kong and the United States.
But by far the most common flag is the "wilted
bauhinia" – a twist on Hong Kong's official flag, a white bauhinia flower
on a red backdrop.
The new flag has turned the backdrop black, to
reflect the mood of the streets, and the bauhinia flower is wilted and
blood-stained.
Australian-based Chinese dissident artist Badiucao,
who draws daily cartoons for the protest movement, has also created a flag of
rainbow-coloured squares, meant to symbolise the Lennon Walls.
Another popular emblem directed at Beijing is
dubbed "Chinazi" – a red flag with yellow stars in the shape of a swastika.
A protester waves a 'Black Bauhinia' flag as others set up barricades at Lung Wo road outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong before. (July 1, 2019) (Vivek Prakash/AFP)
'Be water'
Inventiveness has been a core principle of the
protests themselves with the phrase "Be water" commonly chanted.
The slogan references a philosophy of
unpredictability espoused by local kung fu legend Bruce Lee and encourages
protesters to keep mobile in a bid to stretch police resources and avoid mass
arrests.
Protesters have also found creative ways to hold
rallies that are banned, portraying them instead as opportunities to go window
shopping, hold picnics or gather for religious meetings.